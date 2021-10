Time to hit the racetrack with this Citizen Primo Chronograph with Eco-Drive technology. The men's watch features a 44mm black ion-plated stainless steel case with a cobalt blue dial. Other features include 12/24-hour time, a date window, second hand, tachymeter scale, and water-resistance to 100m. The black leather strap secures with a buckle. Powered by any light, the Caliber B620 timepiece never needs a battery.