The Leifheit citrus juicer is an all-in-one manual citrus press designed to make juicing simpler, faster, and more convenient. The Leifheit citrus juicer features a sturdy plastic top with a large juicing cone on one side (ideal for grapefruits and oranges) and a smaller juicing cone on the other (perfect for lemons, limes, and mandarins). At the base of the cone is a series of narrow slits designed to filter out any excess pulp or seeds, ensuring that only 100% freshly-squeezed fruit juice makes its way through. The topper fits snugly on the included juice collection container which collects every drop of juice you squeeze. For added convenience, this collection container features measurement markings (in milliliters) and a no-drip spout designed to help minimize spills and sticky messes. The cones are specifically designed to press out as much juice as possible with minimal physical exertion. And thanks to the all-in-one juicer/container design of the Leifheit citrus juicer, you won't waste a single drop of juice during the pressing process or while transferring to a glass or container. Everything you squeeze stays right where you want it to.