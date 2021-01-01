Clinique City Block Sheer Daily Face Protector SPF 25

What is it: A sheer, high-level, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB daily sun protection that's perfect alone, or as an invisible makeup primer. It's a true urban necessity because scientists believe 80% of all skin damage before age 60 is sun related. Who is it for: Women of all skin types who want sheer, weightless sun protection. Why is it different: The lightweight formula with SPF 25 helps wick away perspiration and absorb excess oil so makeup looks fresher, longer. It contains no chemical sunscreens, and is appropriate for the eye area and sensitive skin. Allergy tested. 100% fragrance free. How do I use it: Apply to clean skin after the 3-Step Skin Care system. Using your fingertips, smooth the formula evenly over the cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin. Blend. Follow with foundation, if desired. From Clinique.