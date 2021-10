Look red-carpet ready in this glamorous plus size floor-length sequin dress. This contemporary sleeveless sequin gown design features bra-friendly straps and a sexy V-neckline. Soft knit lining stretches for an oh-so-comfy fit! Soft-draped bodice accentuates your curves. You'll be photographed like a movie star at Prom, a Military Ball, or Gala. This sleeveless V-neck sequin dress is available in rose gold, black, and navy.