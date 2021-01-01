Lisbon Portugal City Skyline Map Travel Tote Bag

The Lisbon design is for Portugal lovers or travelers who love to travel or make a trip to the city to see the skyline and map of the country. You love the Flag of Portugal and traveling to Lisbon? Then you'll love this too! Lisbon Portugal 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.