The City Stroll is inspired by New York\'s endless activity and the people who lust after the memories that are waiting to be made. The square neckline compliments any clavicle and the pockets, yes POCKETS, make for a great place to stick your phone, credit card and lipgloss. Your purse may even end up sitting this one out. We hope you let the summer breeze take you somewhere unexpected and wonderful when you\'re wearing our linen mini, offered in rust, navy, white.