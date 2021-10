Looking polished and on-trend has never been this easy (or stretchy!). We're loving the Cityside Tank for its ability to feel effortlessly cool while still remaining elegant and sophisticated. The grey-black mix is a slight nod to the graffiti-inspired art we've been loving this season and, naturally, it pairs well with everything. We've added double-scalloping in the back for a clever (and flattering) design detail. Find a perfect pairing in the Cityside Jacket!