Calvin Klein CK In 2U Eau De Toilette Spray for Men 5 oz

If you are looking for a fresh, understated response to some of the stronger men's scents out there, the clean tones at work in ck in 2u are a welcome change. Released in 2007 by the fragrance artists at calvin klein, this scent for men blends cedar, cacao pod, vetiver, tomato leaf and lemon in making a scent that works just as well in a board meeting or job interview as it does at a business cocktail hour or even a late brunch after a sleepy morning. Wherever you wear this, the people around you are sure to notice and enjoy the fresh spices.