Youthful but retro-inspired, this modern high-waisted thong from CK One by Calvin Klein features iconic logo styling for a new generation. Crafted from luxurious microfiber for a sleek, silky feel, with an elasticated waistband, full gusset and minimal rear coverage. Content + Care. 80% Nylon, 20% elastane Machine wash ImportedSize + Fit. Item shown is size Small