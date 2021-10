Peached jersey makes this robe a comfortable go-to lounge essential, but the short length and wide sleeves make it oh-so versatile. Not just for your morning routine, it also makes waves as a poolside cover-up or worn with other separates for a gorgeous, boho-chic vibe. Ties at waist Long sleeves 96% polyester, 4% spandex Machine wash, dry flat Made in the USA Lingerie