Clam Jamei XL Soft Bait, Blaze Orange

The Jamei XL™ Soft Bait features a crazy design to deliver crazy good results. This soft bait is shaped to imitate bugs and shrimp, making it a prime target for panfish (such as crappie, bluegill, perch and small trout). It is made of hand poured plastic for a super-soft feel and excellent movement. Simply thread the 1 1/2-inch Clam™ Jamei XL Soft Bait horizontally on jigs and let the twin tails do their job. FEATURES: Imitates bugs and shrimp Super-soft hand poured plastic Twin tails create action Threads on jigs for horizontal presentation Excellent for crappie, bluegill, perch and small trout Length: 1 1/2 in. Clam