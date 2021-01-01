Here is the Vera Bradley Clam Zip ID Case and Key Ring. This might be the perfect case for quick errands. Tuck your ID, cards and maybe a little cash inside and you're ready to travel lightly. Microfiber polyester is soft but tough. Signature key ring. Front ID window. Interior compartment. Printed polyester lining. Zip closure. Pair with any lanyard or just stick it in your back jeans pocket for hands free use. Spot clean or wash in cold water and hang dry. Coordinates with the Coral Floral and Go Fish patterns you can find on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page. - Dimensions 5" wide x 3" high.