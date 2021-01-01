Clamor Wired Earbuds in Ear Headphones with Microphone Earphones with Mic and Volume Control Memory Foam Reinforced Cable Bass Compatible with.

HIGH QUALITY AUDIONowadays, the music industry offers sound at significantly different levels. CLAMOR wired earbuds have an optimised speaker for professional listening, offering a unique and immersive musical experience. This product was born to be great. NEW GENERATION MEMORY FOAM AND MAXIMUM COMFORTSeveral years ago, memory foam was found to offer more comfort when listening to music through headphones. Our new generation pads are more comfortable, their resistance to wear is 40% higher and they were designed after extended studies on ear comfort. THE BASS YOU ARE LOOKING FORWe write Bass with a capital B as we have implemented high quality speakers with great bass and a perfect balance of mids and treble. This way, the sound will be deeper and totally immersive. Higher quality at the right price. NEW DESIGN AND MATERIALS CLAMOR wired earbuds have been designed so you can be fashionable on every occasion. Use them in the off