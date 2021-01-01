TOMS Oxford Tan Boat Claremont Oxford Tan Canvas Slip-Ons Shoes

A hybrid between our iconic Alpargatas and your beloved boat shoes-the Claremont. Complete with functional laces and TOMS CloudBound™ Sole, which provides increased comfort and better traction to get you through any slippery situations. Canvas upperTOMS CloudBound™ sole delivers premium cushioning and long-term comfort. Increased durability and grip by way of a rubber/EVA outsole with custom tread and traction pods. Hand-washable foam OrthoLite® Eco LT insole for added comfort and increased breathability. Inspired by the traditional espadrille silhouette Claremont Oxford Tan Canvas Slip Ons