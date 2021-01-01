Baxter of California Clarifying Clay Mask 120ml

The Baxter of California Clarifying Clay Mask is formulated especially for normal to oily skin, and is ideal as an intensive weekly treatment. Enriched with soothing botanical extracts, aloe vera and avocado oil, the clarifying clays help to draw toxins and impurities from the skin whilst absorbing excess oil, leaving skin feeling pure and soft. Pores are deep cleansed, and the mask provides hydration to drier areas of your face. Directions of Use: Apply a thin layer over the face and neck, avoiding the eye area Let the mask dry for 10-15 minutes then remove with warm water