Murad Clarifying Cleanser 200ml

This maximum strength clarifying cleanser combats acne and skin breakouts. 92% of users experienced a reduction in acne breakouts in just 3 days. Encapsulated Salicylic Acid continually releases acne treatment for hours even after rinsing. Silver Citrate provides powerful antibacterial protection to inhibit blemish formation. Additional Features and Ingredients: Prepares acne-prone skin for treatment by maximizing penetration of active ingredients Antioxidant rich Green Tea Extract and Menthol calm and cool inflamed skin When used in combination with Acne Complex products (Clarifying Cleanser, Skin Perfecting Lotion, Acne Spot Treatment). Clinical results on file. Directions for use: Massage small amount over dampened face and neck. Rinse with warm water and pat dry. Key Ingredients: Salicylic Acid (1.51%)