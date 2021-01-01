Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3, 6.7 Oz

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3 is step number 2 in our customized 3-Step Skin Care System. This dermatologist-developed and approved liquid exfoliating toning lotion clears the way for smoother, brighter skin and nourished skin. Clinique Clarifying Lotion was formulated to be gentle while still effective. This refreshing formula is the difference-maker for healthy skin, sweeping away pollution, grime, dulling flakes to reveal smoother, clearer skin. Clinique Clarifying Lotion also acts as the perfect prep and PH balance restorer for moisturizer, serums and other products within your regimen. Exfoliated skin is more receptive to hydration and treatment products. For oilier skins, twice-daily exfoliation helps minimize excess oil and keep pores clear. For drier skins, twice-daily exfoliation helps remove surface flakes that can be a barrier to moisture absorption. Even helps fine dry lines disappear.