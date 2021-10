What it is: An anti-aging mask specially developed for blemish-prone skin that helps prevent blemish and hormonal breakouts by removing excess oil. Who it's for: Ideal for those with blemish-prone or hormonal skin. What it does: The active ingredient complex of balloon vine and viper's-bugloss, along with sunflower oil extract, helps improve the skin's barrier properties to restore its natural balance. Zinc counteracts the formation of breakouts