Dr. Barbara Sturm's 'Clarifying Spot Treatment' effectively combats blemishes and reduces the appearance of spots. It's been custom-blended and carefully tested in the brand's own lab in Germany. This lightweight, tinted formula is made with a combination of Maclura Bioflavonoid, Zinc Oxide and antibacterial Tea Tree Oil to reduce irritation and even out skin tone. - '00' is suitable for fair complexions - Antioxidant Maclura Bioflavonoid protects against damaging free radicals