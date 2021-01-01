LPA Clarina Dress in Black. - size XL (also in M, XS) LPA Clarina Dress in Black. - size XL (also in M, XS) 60% rayon 35% nylon 5% spandex. Dry clean only. Unlined. Ponte knit fabric. Foldover neckline with back tie detail. Hidden back zipper closure. Neckline to hem measures approx 36 in length. Imported. LPAR-WD315. LPD202 R18. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.