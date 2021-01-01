The Clarissa II Quad is the same classic gladiator sandal we always make — with three straps, an adjustable buckle at the ankle and all the Docs DNA — but now, it's got an empowering boost and an extra dose of attitude thanks to an extra-high platform sole. Gladiator style sandal. Adjustable ankle strap. Made with classic Docs DNA, including grooved edges, a heel-loop and visible stitching. Made with Milled Nappa, a soft, supple pebbled leather. Constructed on the iconic and comfortable Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole. Built to last with a durable Goodyear welt. Platform height: 1 in; Heel height: 1 1/2 in. | Dr. Martens, Clarissa Ii Women's Leather Platform Sandals in Black, Size 6