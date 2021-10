Camila Coelho Clarisse Shorts in Lemon. - size S (also in L) Camila Coelho Clarisse Shorts in Lemon. - size S (also in L) Self: 64% poly 21% acrylic 15% cottonLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Zip fly with dual hook and bar closure. Faux pocket details and satin lining. Tweed fabric with metallic silver threading throughout. Item not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 11.5 in length. COEL-WF25. CCF45 U21.