Dries Van Noten Clasen Short-Sleeve Graphic Shirt

Tricolor print with a strong neon theme adds vibrancy to this black button-up, cast in crisp cotton with a signature boxy silhouette. Point collar Short sleeves Button-front closure Straight hem Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Designer Dries Van Noten was part of the Antwerp Six, an influential group of fashion designers who graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp in the 1980s. Van Noten is known for his intellectual aesthetic, using artful textiles and lush prints to craft the brand's clothing, shoes and accessories.