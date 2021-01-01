Nike Clash Sunglasses, Black/Grey

Fit & Design: Standard sunglasses fit Lightweight frame for optimum comfort Adjustable temple arms and durable spring hinges Ventilation between the frame and lens circulates air and reduces fogging Floating nose pads help optimize contentment Air-filled temples help cushion for long-wearing comfort Technology: 8-base curved lens offers maximum coverage MAX optics, shatter resistant lenses provide vision from all angles Aerodynamic, streamlined design looks and feel seamless 100% UVA and UVB protection Additional Details: One year warranty California Proposition 65