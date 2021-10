Class Dismissed Is A Perfect Graduating Present Idea For Men Women Kids Boy Girls Son Daughter Brother Sister Student Who Graduate This Year. Also A Cute Last Day Of School Party Outfit For Teacher. Novelty Graphic Features Last Day Of Class Enjoying The Upcoming Summer. Great matching Tee For Pre-k Preschool Kindergarten Squad Classmates 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Grade Elementary Students. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem