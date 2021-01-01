Class of 2028 American Flag Heart Feathers Dreamcatcher Premium T-Shirt

This patriotic distressed American flag dreamcatcher with feathers is a cute and trendy photo prop and a great design to celebrate your kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, 12th grade, high school, or college graduation. Perfect for Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors, or graduating college or high school Seniors who are proud of their accomplishments and are ready to graduate or are looking forward to being a future grad. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.