Class Of 2049 Graduation School Future Graduate Tote Bag

Class of 2049 graduation gift. Senior graduation year apparel and gift for back to school photo, grad day, graduation party, student gift, teacher gift. 2049 graduation class gift for future graduate, high school, college, primary school. Class reunion, school graduate gift with school colors. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.