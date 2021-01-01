BVLGARI Classic 18K Rose Gold & Mother-of-Pearl Pendant Necklace

From the Classic Collection. Grown from the Roman roots of the brand and created as an elegant fusion of culture and modernity, this unique sleek pendant features the trademark double logo which was initially inspired by the curved inscriptions on ancient coins. Cast in gleaming 18K rose gold with a luminous mother-of-pearl center. Mother-of-pearl 18K rose gold, 5.7 grams Made in Italy SIZE Chain length, about 16"-17" ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Italy in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, BVLGARI has become synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite jewelry. The brand's Roman heritage can be seen in pieces inspired by the citys architecture, artwork and ancient mosaics. Today, the house continues to translate its rich history into opulent designs and fragrances. Fine Jewelry - Bvlgari Watches And Jewe > Bvlgari > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BVLGARI. Color: Rose Gold.