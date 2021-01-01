Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boot - 7.5 UK - Walnut

The Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boot is a versatile slip-on boot with timeless style. The Uppers Are made with premium leather that's pre-treated for water-resistance, and the minimal seams Are double-stitched for reliable durability. Underfoot, you have a cushioned shock-absorbing Midsole for all-day comfort and a rugged TPU Outsole for all-season traction. Features of the Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boot Walnut brown premium water-resistant leather Brown elastic side Leather lined Durable TPU Outsole Cushioned Midsole for comfort SPS max comfort system for outstanding shock absorption Removable comfort Footbed with XRD Technology in the heel strike zone for shock absorption and comfort Extra set of Footbeds for custom Fit Lightweight and comfortable