The Classic Arts T-shirt is the tee you need to wear with your fave denim jeans. With a relaxed fit and standard body length, you'll be repping these prints in style. Fit: this style fits true to size- Crew neck- Short sleeves- Solid colorway- Front graphic print- Standard body length- Relaxed fit- Straight hem- Approx. 69cm length- ImportedThis item cannot be shipped to Canada. Machine wash 100% cotton