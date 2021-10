Sturdy canvas enhances the laid-back look of a favorite slip-on outfitted with an anatomical leather footbed for essential comfort. Elastic goring at instep. Canvas upper/textile and leather lining/textile and rubber sole. By TOMS; imported. Men's Shoes. TOMS gives a minimum of one-third of its annual net profits to support grassroots efforts, partnering with organizations that boost mental health, increase access to opportunity and end gun