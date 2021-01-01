Classic Car Lover Car Dad Muscle Car Quote Mechanic Tote Bag

Classic Car Lover Gift Car Dad Muscle Car Quote for Mechanic, hot rod lover, car enthusiast, old muscle cars, classic car collectors and Tuning Garage! Classic Car Lover Gift Mechanic Muscle Car Quote for american muscle cars, classic muscle cars, tuning gift, Car Show and Vintage Cars. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.