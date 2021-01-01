Stainless steel case with a stainless steel mesh bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. The Emporio Armani logo at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Case diameter: 41 mm. Case thickness: 12.3 mm. Bracelet width: 20 mm. Round case shape. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Emporio Armani Classic Chronograph Black Dial Steel Mens Watch AR1811.