From bulova

Bulova Classic Chronograph Mens Watch, Stainless Steel , Silver-Tone (Model: 96B288)

$273.99 on sale
($475.00 save 42%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

From the Classic Collection. New Wilton style with six-hand chronograph function. Stainless steel case with applied Roman markers, tachymeter and calendar feature on black textured dial, domed mineral glass, three-row stainless steel bracelet with double-press deployment closure, and water resistance to 30 meters. Movement: 6 Hand, 1/20 Second Chronograph Measures up to 60 Minutes, Calendar, Small Second Hand with Deployant Clasp with Push Buttons Case Diameter: 46.5mm Water Resistant up to 30 Meters

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com