Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Blue (guilloche) dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numeral appear at the 3, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Oris Calibre 561, base ETA 2671 Automatic movement, based upon ETA 2671, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 28.5 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Classic Date Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Oris Classic Date Automatic Blue Dial Ladies Watch 01 561 7718 4075-07 5 14 35.