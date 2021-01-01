Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement with a 72-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 11.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Classic Dream Swissmatic Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot Classic Dream Swissmatic Automatic Silver Dial Mens Watch T129.407.11.031.00.