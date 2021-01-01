Salvatore Ferragamo Classic 51MM Elegant Stainless Steel Square Sunglasses

From the Classic Collection. Stainless steel frame lends structural edge to these sunglasses. 100% UV protection Solid grey lenses Case and cleaning cloth included Metal Made in Italy SIZE 51mm lens width 24mm bridge width 145mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo began his journey in 1927 with a vision of creating the world's most beautiful shoes. The label expanded to menswear in the 1970s, and remains famed for its made-in-Italy pieces. The craftsmanship inherent in its shoes is also found in accessories like sunglasses, belts and ties. The brand's signature Gancini logoa backwards horseshoecan be found on its classic loafers and fine leather goods. Men Accessories - Men Sunglasses > Salvatore Ferragamo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Salvatore Ferragamo. Color: Blue Orange.