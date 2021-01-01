Classic Faded Distressed Cincinnati Baseball Ohio Est.1881 Tank Top

Faded Distressed Cincinnati Baseball Ohio Est. 1881. Fans in Ohio love baseball and they love their teams on and off the baseball field. Take mom dad sister aunt uncle brother to the Cincinnati baseball game or cheer them on at the family gathering. Cincinnati baseball is cheered by all who live in Ohio and all over America. Cincinnati baseball is a homerun with fans. Wear this sports tee to the next Cincinnati baseball game and cheer your team. Great present for the Cincinnati baseball fan. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem