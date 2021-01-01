Buttoned Down Classic Fit Button Collar Pattern Non-Iron Dress Shirt. Long-sleeve check pattern non-iron dress shirt featuring pocket at chest, offered in variety of collar types. Luxury Supima cotton with a lightweight finish; straight back yoke with center box pleat. Classic Fit: Updated take on a classic silhouette with relaxed fit across the shoulders, chest, armhole, and sleeves with a shaped waist. Classic Fit is similar to a Relaxed or Regular Fit. Supima Cotton is a luxury fiber grown in the United States characterized by extra-long staple fibers which produce fabrics that are softer, smoother, stronger and brighter. These features are enhanced with wash and wear over the life of the garment. 100% Supima Cotton. Machine wash. Imported.