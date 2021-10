Classic, roomy fit - Crewneck - Long sleeves - "Polo Ralph Lauren" and a historical American flag printed at the right arm - Left chest patch pocket - "Polo Ralph Lauren P 1967" crest printed at the left chest - Model is 6\'1" and is wearing a size Medium Measurements for a size Medium - Length: 29" - Shoulder: 20" - Chest: 44" - Sleeve Length: 35" - Sleeve length is taken from the center back of the neck and changes 1" between sizes.