18kt rose gold case with a black leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel with diamond set. Black dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Diamonds. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hublot Calibre HUB1110 Automatic movement, based upon Sellita SW300-1, containing 21 Jewels, composed of 63 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: 126 brilliant cut 0.78 ctw. Classic Fusion Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 565 OX 1180 LR 1104, 565-OX-1180-LR-1104, 565/OX/1180/LR/1104, 565OX1180LR1104. Hublot Classic Fusion Dial Black- Black Leather Luxury Mens Watch 565.OX.1180.LR.1104.