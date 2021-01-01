18kt king gold case with a black alligator outer / rubber inner strap. Fixed 18kt king gold diamond set bezel. Mat black dial with polished gold- plated hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hublot Calibre HUB1112 Automatic movement, based upon Sellita SW300-1, containing 25 Jewels, composed of 63 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm. Fold over with safety release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: bezel set with 126 diamonds for 1.41cts. Classic Fusion Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hublot Classic Fusion Mat Black Dial Automatic Mens 18 Carat King Gold Watch 511.OX.1181.LR.1104.