Grey titanium case with a black alligator outer / rubber inner strap. Fixed grey diamond set bezel. Mat black dial with rhodium- plated hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hublot Calibre HUB1112 Automatic movement, based upon Sellita SW300-1, containing 25 Jewels, composed of 63 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: bezel set with 126 diamonds, (1.41 carats). Classic Fusion Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hublot Classic Fusion Mat Black Dial Automatic Mens Diamonds Watch 511.NX.1171.LR.1104.