18kt rose gold case with a black gummy alligator leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Opaline dial with skeletal hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hublot Calibre HUB1110 Automatic movement, based upon Sellita SW300-1, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 10 mm. 18kt rose gold deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 542 PX 2610 LR, 542-PX-2610-LR, 542/PX/2610/LR, 542PX2610LR. Hublot Classic Fusion Mens Watch 542PX2610LR.