Material: 80% cotton, 20% polyester. - Drop shoulder style. - Ladies fit. - Double fabric hood with self color drawcord. - Front pouch pocket. - Shaped side seams. - Cotton/Lycra ribbed cuffs and hem. - Twin needle stitching. - Cut out label. - Size: XS - 8 US (chest 30in), S - 6 US (chest 32in), M - 8 US (chest 34in), L - 10 US (chest 36in), XL - 12 US (chest 38in), XXL - 14 US (chest 40in). - Gender: Women