Comme Des Garcons Classic Leather Line B Tote Bag in Black Smooth cow leather with twill lining. Made in Spain. Double shoulder straps measures approx 21 in length with a 7.5 drop. Measures approx 15W x 20H x 0.25D. Interior zip pocket. Gold foil logo detail. CMEX-UY41. SA9002. About the designer: The often avant-garde and always influential label was created by Kawakubo in Tokyo in 1969 before heading to Paris in 1981 where it garnered both acclaim and controversy with a debut collection of distressed and deconstructed pieces. The modern Comme des Garçons brand, which encompasses anentire family of sub-brands in fashion and fragrance, is worn by men and women who like to take an esoteric style stance.