beautyblender Classic Makeup Sponge Pink Duo (Worth $40)

Expertly apply your makeup with the beautyblender® Classic Makeup Sponge in pink, an award-winning makeup applicator sponge with elliptical shape to ensure a flawless and professional makeup finish, without streaks or lines. Effortlessly applying creamy primers, foundations, concealers, blushers and more, the beauty blender's open cell structure and flexible design ensure precision application; the specially formulated material won't absorb your makeup, so product sits on top of the sponge to avoid wastage and promote natural-looking, flawless coverage every time. Handcrafted in the USA, the makeup sponge is the perfect tool for achieving professional makeup results; use it to perfect your chiselling contour or for expert color correcting all over the face. Handcrafted in the USA. Latex and fragrance free. **Winner! Best Beauty Tool Brand 2017 as voted for by SkinStore customers.