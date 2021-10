Bogs gets all the details right in a waterproof boot temperature-rated to -40-degrees Fahrenheit. Neo-Tech insulation keeps you cozy and a dual-density, contoured EVA insole offers serious support. A self-cleaning outsole with grippy treads delivers excellent traction, and a DuraFresh inner bootie with four-way stretch and Max-Wick moisture-management technology helps to keep your feet dry and smelling sweet. Pull-on style. Hand-lasted rubber.