Don't let a brisk morning chill stop you from living your best life when you step out in the silver metallic UGG Classic Mini Logo Zip Shine ankle boot. Updating the Classic Boot with a logo-embellished rear zipper for effortless entry, this new take on the UGG icon features all your favorite elements of the original crafted in a pebbled finish metallic leather upper. Features a closed round toe, rear zipper and signature stitched trim. UGGplush linings and insole made from 80% wool and 20% lyocell. Textile binding made from 100% recycled polyester fibers. Suede heel label with embossed UGG logo. Treadlite by UGG outsole provides increased traction, durability, cushioning and flexibility. Measurements: â¢ Shaft Height: 5 in. â¢ Shaft Circumference: 13 in. â¢ Heel Height: 1 1â4 in. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.