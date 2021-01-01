Take your seasonal look to new heights with the UGG Classic Mini Sequin Stars booties. These mini boots feature a glittering sequin shaft with star-shaped cutouts for a truly standout look. Made from the highest quality twinface sheepskin suede. Water-resistant and stain-resistant. Slip-on design features pull-tab with graphic logo. UGGpureâ¢ lining and footbed keep feet feeling breathable and dry. New Treadlite by UGG outsole provides increased traction, durability, cushioning and flexibility. This product contains real fur from Sheep or Lamb. Fur Origin: Australia. Real Fur has been artificially dyed. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 12 oz Circumference: 12 in Shaft: 5 in Platform Height: 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.